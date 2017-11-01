IMPD chief speaks after two officers cleared in shooting of unarmed man

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IMPD Chief Bryan Roach will hold a press conference Wednesday following the decision from a special prosecutor not to charge officers involved in the fatal shooting of Aaron Bailey.

Special Prosecutor Ken Cotter of St. Joseph County, concluded two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers killed Bailey on June 29 but acted in self-defense.

The decision sparked a rally Tuesday evening downtown.

A former Marion County prosecutor weighed in on the decision Wednesday morning and spoke on why he thinks the decision didn’t go to a grand jury.

The FBI has said that it will continue its investigation into the case.

The conference is set to take place at 10 a.m.