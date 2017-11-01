Indianapolis to host College Football Playoff National Championship in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis is set to host college football’s biggest event.

Lucas Oil Stadium will be the site of the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship.

A formal announcement is set to be made by Indiana Sports Corp representatives at 4 p.m. at Lucas Oil.

The event is the latest major NCAA event to be put on Indianapolis’ calendar.

The city will also host the 2021 Men’s Final Four, the 2021 Big Ten Football championship and the 2022 Men’s Big Ten basketball tournament.