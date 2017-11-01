Man arrested, accused of 6 Subway restaurant robberies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –An accused serial robber of Subway restaurants is under arrest.

According to IMPD, 26-year-old Jeffrey Tullis was arrested Wednesday after allegedly robbing the Subway located at 7302 Rockville Road.

Members of IMPD’s Robbery Coordination Unit (RCU) began investigating after multiple Subway restaurants were reportedly robbed. The robberies began October 13.

A partial license plate number from the suspect’s vehicle was obtained from video of one of the robberies. The RCU, along with the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force were able to identify and locate the alleged suspect vehicle.

Tuesday morning, Police observed the driver of a 2009 Toyota Camry allegedly “casing” multiple Subway restaurants on the city’s east side. The same person was followed to several Subways again Wednesday.

Police said Tullis entered and allegedly robbed the Rockville Road Subway Wednesday. After detectives confirmed the robbery, they followed Tullis to the 5800 block of Georgetown Road, where SWAT Tactical Units and K9 officers approached and apprehended Tullis without incident.

A replica rifle, a metal pellet pistol and money believed to be from the Subway were found during a search of the vehicle.

Tullis is accused of robbing the following Subway restaurants:

8535 Ditch Rd (October 13)

5450 Fall Creek Parkway N. Dr. (October 13)

7302 Rockville Rd. (October 23)

4001 W. Washington St. (October 26)

3814 N. High School Rd. (October 27)

7302 Rockville Rd. (November 1)

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a final charging decision.