Man charged with impersonating police officer at apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department went to an apartment complex on a report of a suspicious person.

But what they found led to a man who now faces charges of impersonation of a public servant, carrying a handgun without a license and possession of marijuana.

Police said they were dispatched to the Pangea Fields Apartments in the 3300 block of West 31st Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday on a report of a suspicious person. The initial caller said a male had pulled a gun on the complainant, and said he was a police officer and would arrest the caller’s juvenile daughter.

The officer located the suspect, 30-year-old Shadrack Akoi, and saw what she believed was a handgun on the suspect’s right hip. The officer approached Akoi, who put his hands up while another officer took his gun during an investigation.

When the officer went to the caller’s home, she encountered four people, including a small child who was crying. When the officer asked her what was wrong, she said she was scared and “I don’t know if he’s a good guy or a bad guy.”

Another juvenile told the officer that a family vehicle had died and her father moved the vehicle onto the grass to try to jump-start it. The juvenile said that Akoi approached them and told the family they couldn’t drive the car onto the grass or else he would ticket them. When asked why, Akoi responded, “I’m an officer.”

The juvenile then asked Akoi if he was a police officer, and he said yes.

When asked to show his badge, the juvenile said, Akoi displayed a gun and advised her if she continued talking, he would arrest her.

The family moved the car off the grass, returned to their apartment and called police to verify Akoi was a police officer.

Police then arrested Akoi for impersonating a police officer, based on the juvenile’s statements. Marijuana, a “G4S security badge” and two empty magazines were found on Akoi.

After interviewing the manager of the apartment complex and the human relations manager for G4S Secure Solutions, police confirmed Akoi lives at the apartment complex and is a security officer for LSC Communications.

Akoi faces charges of impersonation of a public servant, carrying a handgun without a license and possession of marijuana.