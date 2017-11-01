Man wearing dress, wig in 2015 shooting of siblings found guilty

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A jury found a 58-year-old Indianapolis man guilty Wednesday of two counts of attempted murder after he shot two siblings in 2015, online court records show.

Michael Love wore a dress and wig during the shooting, police said in 2015.

About 9:45 a.m. July 20, 2015, an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer on routine patrol was flagged down by a person who heard several gunshots in the area. The officer went to the 300 block of Eastern Avenue, on the east side near the intersection of East New York and North Rural streets. The officer found two people shot, Zachariah Guyton and Sultanna Reed, both from Indianapolis. Guyton was 25 and Reed was 32 at the time of the shooting. They were taken to a local hospital with injuries from the shooting.

Neighbors in 2015 told 24-Hour News 8 they believed the incident involved a domestic dispute between Love and Reed. Police said the suspect was wearing a wig and a dress, and several children witnessed the crime. “Thankful, none of the children were injured as a result of the suspect’s shooting,” said a news release from IMPD in 2015.

Love is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 22 in Marion Superior Court, Criminal Division 4.