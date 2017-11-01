Martinsville warns of kids getting into cars with strangers

MARTINSVILLE (WISH) – An investigation is underway in Martinsville after two children say they got into a man’s car and he made “inappropriate advances.”

It happened around 7:30 Wednesday morning.

The Metropolitan School District of Martinsville posted a message on their Facebook page.

That post has since been deleted, but it said the incident involved two Bell Intermediate students.

According to the school district, the students made it to school safely.

In addition to posting a message on their Facebook page, parents said they also received a recorded phone call from the district.

“They just said to have a conversation with your kids about getting into vehicles with strangers,” said Jason Haywood, a Martinsville parent.

It was unclear if the man had been identified. The Martinsville Police Department was only saying it is investigating.