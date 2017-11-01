Officials investigating after man propositions underage student in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An investigation is underway after a man is believed to have made an inappropriate advance toward a student.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday when two Bell Intermediate Academy students were approached by an older white man in a silver SUV.

The man then made an inappropriate advance toward one of the students after the got inside the vehicle.

Both students later made it safely to school and are currently working with the Martinsville Police Department.

If you have any information, you can contact the Martinsville Police Department at 765-349-4900.