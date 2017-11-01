Strangers ticketed for having sex on Delta flight

DETROIT (WFLA) — Two strangers were ticketed after authorities say they were caught having sex on a Delta flight this weekend.

According to police, the man and woman were on a plane headed from Los Angeles to Detroit Sunday when they were caught. Officials said the pair were complete strangers before boarding.

“I’m not sure what they thought. They were just acting out,” said a sex therapy specialist. “And for them not to take a look at the people around them and think maybe we should move this to somewhere else that’s private is really unacceptable.”

WFLA’s NBC affiliate in Detroit says the two people involved are a 48-year-old woman who was headed to Nashville and a 28-year-old man who was headed to Miami.

Both individuals were ticketed after the flight landed. The FBI is now investigating and said the two could face anything from a misdemeanor to a felony charge.