Temperatures climbing tonight, rain chances linger

Yes, you read right, temps will slowly go up this evening.

THIS EVENING: Temps will rise as milder air surges into the region. Numbers will approach 50° by midnight. Keep the umbrella handy as drizzle and rain chances will linger through the evening.

RISING TEMPS OVERNIGHT: The temperature when you wake-up should be milder than when you go to bed. Temps will climb into the mid to upper 50s. There will be scattered rain showers and drizzle for the morning drive Thursday.

WARM THURSDAY: Temps will climb above normal in spite of clouds and scattered showers. Highs will reach the mid 60s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Rain will move out by Friday morning, and most of Friday should be dry with highs in the low 60s. Friday not football looks okay right now. Saturday will have rain chances, but hopefully after the Monumental Marathon, and highs around 60. Sunday will mark the end of Daylight Saving time, and also warm temps. Highs will reach the low 70s, with possibly some strong thunderstorms late Sunday night. Cooler air arrives for the middle of next week.