Traveling art gallery to raise awareness of adoption, foster care in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A traveling art gallery set to open at the Artsgarden in downtown Indianapolis.

The gallery is called “The Indiana Heart Gallery” and it’s to raise awareness about the number of kids in Indiana who are in foster car or available for adoption.

The exhibit features photos of children in need of adoptive families.

The Indiana Department of Child Services created the gallery ten years ago with the goal of sharing both photos and stories about kids in Foster care in Indiana to remind people that adoption can change lives.

According to organizers of the gallery, more than 1,000 foster kids in Indiana found permanent homes in 2014.

The gallery and photos will be on display at the Artsgarden through Nov. 27.

