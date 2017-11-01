TSA tests credential authentication technology at IND airport

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Flying out of Indianapolis International Airport is about to get safer and quicker. according to the U.S. Transportation Security Administration.

They’re testing credential authentication technology in Indianapolis.

To explain the technology, think about it this way: There are 50 dates, which means 50 different IDs and thousands of different security features. That doesn’t include foreign IDs or passports. It’s tough for a human to process all of that information and spot a fake. But, TSA said it believes, this new technology could catch fake IDs.

Dan Carile of Evansville was flying to San Diego on Wednesday with his 2-year old grandson. “This will be my first time flying with him by myself,” Carile said. “We’re with him quite a bit, so, grandpa will see if he can handle a flight to Houston and then Houston to San Diego.”

More important than his grandson’s behavior is security, however.

“I certainly don’t mind going through safety procedures if it’s keeping everybody safe. I’m happy to do that,” said Carile.

TSA said things are getting even safer. Officers insert the government issued ID into a scanner. It appears on a monitor and will highlight any irregularities, including if the ID is expired. The information also connects to the reservation system. So, a boarding pass isn’t necessary to get through security, which saves time as well.

“You don’t have to fumble around for your boarding pass if you’re using this. It can speed up the process, 12 seconds or less,” said TSA’s federal security director for for Indiana, Aaron Batt.

Travelers will still have to have their items scanned, and this doesn’t eliminate body scanners. Indiana is among six airports testing the credential authentication technology. On Wednesday, officers trained on how to use it. It’s expected to launch at the A Check Point for TSA precheck customers only by Thanksgiving. The main goal is security. Something Carile is on board with.

“It’s a little more foolproof. It’s a little quicker. That sounds like it makes us safer, and speeds up the process, so that sounds like a great idea to me,” he said.

Credential authentication technology does not eliminate the need for a boarding pass at airline gates. If the technology is successful, TSA would like to expand it to all airports within the next four years.