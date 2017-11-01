Weather Kid of the Week: Micah

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The all new Daybreak lineup has brought the opportunity to introduce some fun and exciting segments.

One of those segments is “Weather Kid of the Week,” offering an opportunity for all youths interested in weather to show Indy their skills.

This week’s Weather Kid is Micah, a 6th grader at Amy Beverland Elementary School.

Micah continued the trend of Weather Kids coming in and doing a terrific job on-air.

Is there a kid you know that would like to take the challenge? Email Stephanie at stephanie.mead@wishtv.com.