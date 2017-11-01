Wintry mix this morning with scattered showers this afternoon

A wintry mix this morning with no accumulation expected with transition to all rain by mid morning. Temperatures to start off the day will hover near the freezing mark. A dry period by early this afternoon with highs climbing into the middle to upper 40s.Scattered showers will return late in the day for the evening commute. Those showers will stick around for the evening and overnight as well. Lows will remain in the upper 40s and begin to climb throughout the early morning.

Tomorrow will be a soggy day with scattered shower at any point in time but it will be a warm one with highs near 70 for some locations! Showers linger into early Friday morning then quickly move out. Friday should shape up to be a nice day with highs in the lower 60s and a gradual decrease in clouds cover.

Showers return for the weekend with scattered showers about both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will remain the lower 60s for Saturday and in the upper 60s Sunday. Wet start to the work week next week as a cold front moves in. Cold air will surge Central Indiana Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with highs cooling off into the lower 50s and upper 40s.