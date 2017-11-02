1 dead, 2 hurt, including 12-year-old, in Chicago Starbucks shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — A man was killed and two others, including a 12-year-old, were injured in a shooting in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood.

Authorities say the shooting occurred at a Starbucks, where a man’s body could be seen late Thursday through the shop’s window.

Police say the 12-year-old boy and a man were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The shooting took place in a bustling area on the city’s North Side that contains several music venues, including the famed Green Mill Cocktail Lounge and the Aragon Ballroom.