3 people, 2 dogs displaced after near east side fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three residents and two dogs were displaced after a double residence fire on the city’s near east side.

First responders from Indianapolis Fire Department were dispatched just before 5 p.m. to a fire in a two-story residence at the intersection of Parkview Avenue and Ohio Street.

Someone walking nearby told firefighters that the air conditioner on the front of the house was on fire, IFD reported in a release.

The woman who lived on the south side of the residence left after neighbors knocked on her door.

A 35-year-old man, who lives on the other side with his mother, entered the burning building to rescue two pit bulls from the home.

IFD reported that the fire was under control by 5:10 p.m.

Damages are estimated at $48,000.