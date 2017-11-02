Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck placed on injured reserve, ruled out for the season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Quarterback Andrew Luck will not play this season.

The Colts made the announcement Thursday afternoon, ruling their franchise quarterback out for the season.

Luck, who had not played at all this season, had been recovering from January surgery on his throwing shoulder.

Luck didn’t even participate in practice until early October, but was soon after taken out of practice due to reoccurring shoulder pain.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard made the announcement Thursday afternoon. He stated that he is not getting feedback that the injury could be something that ends Luck’s career.

“I’m not getting ‘career-ending injury from anybody,'” said Ballard.

On Monday of this week, Colts head coach Chuck Pagano and the team acknowledged that the former No. 1 pick was seeking other medical specialists’ opinions on the injured shoulder.

In Luck’s absence, the Colts are 2-6 on the season, last in the AFC South.

The Colts travel to Houston this week to take on the Houston Texans.