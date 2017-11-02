Caught on camera: Car sought in Johnson County home burglary

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A neighbor’s surveillance video system captured a car that the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking in connection with a home burglary, the sheriff said.

The burglary occurred between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of Hazy Lane in White River Township.

“The neighbors system captured a vehicle that made several passes through the addition, and was seen parked in front of the victims home,” Sheriff Doug Cox said in an email. “Johnson County Investigators would like to speak to the driver/owner of the vehicle depicted.”

A police report shows the burglar took an iPad, two rings, a MacBook Pro computer, wireless headphones and a Fossil watch.

Anyone with information is asked to call the investigations division at (317) 346-4615 for Sgt. Steve Edwards, the sheriff said.