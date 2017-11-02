Colts QB Andrew Luck placed on injured reserve, ruled out for the season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Andrew Luck’s 2017 season is officially over.

The Indianapolis Colts placed their franchise quarterback on injured reserved Thursday. The decision came just over two weeks after he received a cortisone shot for soreness in his surgically repaired right shoulder.

General manager Chris Ballard said the shoulder soreness still has not calmed down since pulling Luck off the practice field. Ballard added that the team never tried to be dishonest about Luck’s health throughout this process.

Ballard said, “The consensus from all the doctors is to continue rehab, to be patient and to continue rehab. The shoulder is subjective. After a surgery, everybody is different. Everybody rehabs in a different way. We’re going to shut his throwing down and continue rehab; we’re going to continue hard rehab. We think for the long-term interest of Andrew, this is the best course of action. I’ve heard all kinds of rumors about career ending, that’s not the case here. I’ve not got that from one doctor. Career ending is putting him out on the field before he’s ready to play.”

Andrew Luck issued a statement: “I’m very optimistic. I wish I was better and 100 percent this season, but that’s not the case. I know I’ll be better from this….

“I know I will be a better quarterback, teammate, person and player. I’m excited for the future.”

For now, the Colts plan on Luck being ready for the 2018 season. By then, the gap between game action will be 19 months.

In Luck’s absence, the Colts are 2-6 on the season, last in the AFC South.

The Colts travel to Houston this week to take on the Houston Texans.