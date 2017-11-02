Columbus man accused of possessing debit card reported stolen at funeral

COLUMBUS, Ind. (The Republic) — A local man was arrested on drug and possession of stolen property charges after he was located at a Columbus motel.

Columbus police were sent to a motel in the 100 block of Carrie Lane at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and arrested Gregory T. Wright, 45, Columbus, on a warrant, said Lt. Matt Harris, Columbus Police Department spokesman.

Officers also located a small amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his possession, Harris said.

While searching Wright’s pockets, officers also found a debit card that was reported stolen during a funeral held at a Columbus church last month, Harris said.

Wright was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and the warrant, Harris said.

For more on this story, see Friday’s Republic.