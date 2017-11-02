Google to kickoff ‘Grow with Google’ in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Google is kicking off a $1 billion education tour in Indianapolis in November.

It’s called “Grow with Google.” Erica Swan from “Grow with Google”, Kent Kramer from Goodwill of Central and Southern Indiana as well as Sally Bindley from School on Wheels stopped by Daybreak Thursday.

All three organizations are teaming up for the event.

Among topics of discussion are cost, where to sign up, where and when the event is taking place and what kind of services, opportunities “Grown with Google” offers.

