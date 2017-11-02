Guest discusses Indy being selected to host 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis is set to host college football’s biggest event.

Lucas Oil Stadium will be the site of the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship. The city will be home to a four-day period of activities, including a fan fest inside the Indiana Convention Center, a music festival and a themed food event.

Ryan Vaughn, the president of Indiana Sports Corp., stopped by Daybreak to further discuss the game and how Indianapolis was selected to hold the game.

