Hayward’s high school coach: ‘Gordon will show everybody what he’s made of’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gordon Hayward’s Indiana friends are rallying behind him after he spoke to reporters for the first time since his gruesome injury.

The Boston Celtic and former Brownsburg and Butler star sent shock waves through the NBA when he broke his leg in the season opener.

Hayward told reporters at a news conference Thursday he is on the road to recovery.

His high school coach, Joshua Kendrick, told 24-Hour News 8 he has no doubt Hayward will be back and better than ever.

“He was just a tenacious young man from the very beginning. Gordon is one of the most competitive individuals I’ve ever met,” Kendrick said.

Hayward sunk a game-winning shot at the last second to win a state championship with Brownsburg during his senior year.

Kendrick said that even as an undersized freshman, Hayward was one of the toughest kids around.

But it will take more than toughness to bounce back from the injury. Hayward said his two daughters are helping him recover.

“My two little ones, they don’t really know what’s going on,” Hayward said. “They know that daddy has a boo-boo. It does kind of put things in perspective because, for them, it’s really not that big a deal.”

Kendrick said he texted Hayward shortly after the injury, letting him know folks back home are thinking of him.

Hayward broke his left arm in high school, and, according to Kendrick, he stayed as active as possible and made a quick recovery. The former Brownsburg coach has no doubt Hayward will do the same again.

“Every challenge he’s ever faced in life, he’s overcome,” Kendrick said.