Ohio man dies after 2 semis crash near Medora

MEDORA, Ind. (WISH) — A crash of two semis Wednesday killed an Ohio man in Jackson County, Indiana State Police said.

Officers with state police and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded about 4:15 p.m. to the crash U.S. 50 at County Road 1050 West, about 4 miles northwest of Medora.

An initial investigation by Troopers Jacob Tolle and Matt Holley of the Versailles post’s crash reconstruction team showed a white 2013 Freightliner semi pulling a flatbed trailer, driven by Christopher M. McClain, 24, of Merrillville, was traveling west on U.S. 50. A red 2013 Volvo semi pulling a box trailer, driven by Jerome M. Sharkey, 50, of West Chester, Ohio was traveling east on U.S. 50. In a construction zone for a bridge replacement, the vehicles hit each other. McClain’s flatbed trailer struck the cab of Sharkey’s vehicle and entrapped Sharkey in his vehicle.

Sharkey was extricated from his vehicle and taken first to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour and later to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, where he died as a result of his injuries, state police said.

McClain was not injured in the crash.

Police said alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors, but toxicology tests are pending at this time.