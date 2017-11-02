Pet Pals: Fake service dogs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week Patty Spitler shares a fascinating and unique story about our four-legged furry friend population.

This week, Patty dropped by to talk about service dogs and how fake service dogs can potentially hurt the owner and others.

Service dogs are important for those who need them as they perform a variety of valuable tasks. However, those who claim their dog is a service dog when it is not can bring harm to themselves, the animal or others.

Patty discusses the cost and time associated with training a service dog, how to spot a fake service dog and possible ways to prevent owners from masquerading their pet as a service dog.