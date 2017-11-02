Rain and storms are possible tonight, nicer Friday!

Take the umbrella and check the WISH-TV Weather App to track storms this evening.

THIS EVENING: Scattered showers and thunderstorms should develop along a cold front as it slides through the state. Temps will stay in the 60s this evening.

OVERNIGHT: Rain and thunderstorms will slide into southern Indiana. Temps will drop into the 40s in northern parts of the area, and low to mid 50s in central and southern Indiana.

FRIDAY: Weather looks great all day and evening Friday, so Playoff football and any plans should be fine. Highs will be cooler, and only reach 60°.

8-DAY OUTLOOK: Rain chances return Saturday, hopefully avoiding the Monumental Marathon. Watch for the possibility of severe storms late Sunday. Highs Saturday will reach low to mid 60s, and we will see low 70s Sunday!. Rain chances linger Monday and Tuesday, with cooler temps for most of next week.