State offers $800,000 to Carmel software firm planning to add 40 jobs

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — State officials have offered an expanding Carmel software developer up to $800,000 in grants and tax credits.

Indiana Economic Development Corp. reported in a news release that Clinical Architecture, which works in health care terminology management, will expand its headquarters along Carmel’s Meridian Street (U.S. 31) corridor announcement and plans to add 40 jobs by 2021. Clinical Architecture employs 57 people, including 52 at its headquarters. Charlie Harp is chief executive officer of Clinical Architecture.

The state said it offered up to $700,000 in conditional tax credits and up to $100,000 in training grants based on the company’s job creation plans.

“We welcome this news and are excited to see our Meridian Corporate Corridor continue to be a magnet for new high-tech jobs in Carmel. This is why we spend so much time and money investing in our quality of life initiatives,” Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard said in the release.

Clinical Architecture is at 11611 N. Meridian St.