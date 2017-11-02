Study: Road tolls could generate billions for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana Department of Transportation study says the state could see between $39 billion and $53 billion in toll revenue from 2021 to 2050.

The Journal Gazette reports that the feasibility study on a proposed statewide tolling program estimates the money that would be generated from tolls on six major highways.

Potential toll rates ranged from four cents per mile for automobiles to 19 cents per mile for heavy trucks.

The revenue estimates don’t take into account the cost of installing and maintaining equipment.

A law passed this year requires the highway department to perform feasibility studies and seek approval from the Federal Highway Administration for charging tolls on the interstate routes.

A tolling program would have to be approved by the governor and the federal government.