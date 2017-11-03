911 service down in Hancock, Randolph counties

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The services to answer phone calls going to 911 are having difficulties in Hancock and Randolph counties, according to authorities in those counties.

Hancock County residents can dial 317-477-1144 or 317-477-4400.

Randolph County residents can call 765-584-1721.

You can also text 911.

Madison County, where AT&T was working on the problem, said service was restored about 10:45 p.m.

Shelby County, which also had an outage, said at 11 a.m. that service was restored.

Hancock County authorities said they did not know when the 911 service would be restored.

None of the authorities gave an explanation for the outage.