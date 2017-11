INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An accident involving semis has shut down lanes of I-70 near Keystone Avenue.

The accident happened around 12:30 Friday morning.

Currently INDOT says three westbound lanes of I-70 in the area are closed as crews attempt to clean up the scene.

Indiana State Police say clean up is expected to last until 7 a.m.

It is unclear at this point what led up to the accident.