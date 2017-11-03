Indiana expected to fare better than most economically in 2018

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indiana is expected to fare slightly better than the rest of the nation economically next year.

That’s according to the Annual Business Outlook Forecast released Thursday by Indiana University’s Kelly School of Business.

It says Indiana’s economy, as well as the national economy, should continue the growth trend and locally performance will be driven by strong auto sales and manufacturing.

