Investigation underway after man, shot killed on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead on the city’s northeast side Thursday evening.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 5900 block of Devington Road around 10:30 p.m. for reports of a person down in a parking lot.

Once on scene, an unresponsive male victim was discovered suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Responding emergency medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The name and identity of the victim has not yet been released. Also, police have not given any details about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information on this deadly incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.