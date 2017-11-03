Man in critical condition after northwest side fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One man is in critical condition after a northwest side house fire.

Crews were called out to a residence in the 7200 block of Highland Road just after 11 p.m. Thursday evening.

According to the Pike Township Fire Department, when crews arrived on scene three of the four people were already outside the residence. However, the fourth occupant, a man, had to be pulled out from the second floor of the home.

That man is currently in critical condition.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

24-Hour News 8 has a crew on scene.

This story will be updated with any new information that becomes available.