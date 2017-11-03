Sunshine returns with seasonal highs

Showers move out for the day with gradual sunshine throughout the day! Highs are expected to reach the upper 50s and lower 60s. This evening is looking good for some Friday night football with temperatures falling into the mid to lower 50s with mainly clear skies.

This weekend we see the return of showers and storms. Saturday we stay dry for a good bulk of the morning then clouds increase throughout the afternoon with a chance of an isolated shower. Highs during the day hit the lower to mid 60s! Saturday night we continue to see the threat for some showers throughout the evening lingering through Sunday morning. Highs on Sunday we have the potential to see severe storms. Much of the day remains cloudy but the warmer temperatures will help fuel the storms throughout the evening. A strong cold front will bring the storms in the late Sunday. The main threats with the storms are gusty winds, hail and a few tornadoes.

Monday a few showers around but temperatures will be slightly cooler with the cold front passing through. Highs will hit the lower 60s. Tuesday even cooler with highs in the upper 40s and lower 40s with a few spotty showers.