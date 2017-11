WASHINGTON (WCBD) – The Secret Service was notified of suspicious activity near the north lawn on this early Friday morning, and the White House was placed on a lockdown.

The lockdown was lifted about 10:30 a.m., said Mark Meredith, a Nexstar correspondent. Reporters were waiting to hear information about what caused the lockdown.

President Donald Trump was not in the building.

The Secret Service tweeted that a subject was in custody.

Update: subject is in custody, Lafayette Park & North Fence line along Penn. Ave. remain closed. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) November 3, 2017