Breaking the code of silence after teen shootings

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Community leaders are hoping to break the code of silence after a shooting that left two teens injured inside a Buffalo Wild Wings in Lawrence.

Damerco Jones, 18, is still being held in the Marion County Jail as of Thursday night. 24-Hour News 8 got a copy of the probable cause affidavit and learned surveillance video helped police with the timeline of what happened.

Court records show Jones was arrested on charges of aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon. Police believe he shot and injured a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old on Tuesday at the Buffalo Wild Wings on Pendleton Pike in Lawrence.

The Reverend Malachi Walker said what happened that night is tragic. Walker mentors young boys ages 8 to 18. He said he to get them on the right path and away from the life of crime.

“You got teenage boys that involved in that, and now we have a situation that is current a bit now where suspect and victims are not speaking out,” said Walker. “Especially when it comes to who shot who and who committed these crimes. No one’s saying anything, and that’s very tragic in our city.”

Court documents obtained by 24-Hour News 8 show people who heard or saw the shooting were unable to identify suspect in a picture line up including the victims. 24-Hour News 8 learned surveillance video shows the victims talking with the suspect before the shooting.

“Basically that’s what it is, and living in fear and no one speak up because they’re afraid retaliation could take place; they be the next victim,” he said.

Back in September, a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed near Castleton Square Mall. Police said witnesses, many of them teens, saw what happened but would not help police with the investigation.

“I think we need to begin to speak out, to begin to say things to help other families, to make it through this, but not only that the murder rate in the city is sky high and all that could be prevented if we learn to do the right things,” said Walker.

Court records show Jones is being held on $200,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court Friday at 1 p.m.