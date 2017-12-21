Broad Ripple residents prepare for Red Line construction

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Construction will soon begin for the IndyGo Red Line.

The Red Line will use electric buses to connect Broad Ripple to downtown Indianapolis. The buses will travel, for the most part, in designated bus-only lanes with curbs. The creation of those lanes is expected to significantly alter parts of College Avenue and Meridian Street.

IndyGo representatives say construction is scheduled to begin in early 2018, with a specific construction timeline available by the end of the year.

Some people who live near College Avenue say they’re excited for the Red Line.

“We’ve lived in other places, and they have transportation to get to and from things. That is one thing we are really missing here,” said one Indianapolis woman.

Others are worried about the impact the new lanes will have on safety.

“I have been on this corner for 24 years. I am talking about what it will do to the day-in and day-out life of the people that work here, visit here, and sell here? It would make it profoundly more dangerous,” said Chuck Mack, owner of Moe and Johnny’s.

Mack says he will lose some of the parking for his restaurant, and it will be tougher for drivers to access his business, but he’s more concerned about increased congestion on College and the safety implications of this project. He said he’d like to see more studies done before construction begins.

IndyGo is scheduled to host a series of public meetings to detail construction plans. More information can be found here.