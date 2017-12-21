Memorial held for homeless who died in Indianapolis in 2017

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fifty-eight: That’s how many people struggling with homelessness died in Indianapolis this year.

They were remembered during a memorial service held at Roberts Park United Methodist Church on Thursday.

A candle was lit for each person who died.

The service was held by the Coalition for Homelessness Intervention and Prevention.

William Ross is a homeless advocate who was once homeless himself and spoke at the memorial service.

“I’ve been homeless all my life, been passed around from family member to family member, and finally in 2012 through the services here in Indianapolis, and case management, I overcame my homelessness,” Ross said.

More than 600 people who experienced homelessness in Marion County have died since 1996.

And more than 12,000 experienced homelessness over the course of 2016.