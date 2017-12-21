Docs: After losing his kids, Indy man calls DCS worker racial slurs, threatens to kill her family

Staff Reports Published: Updated:
Christopher Peacock. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Court documents have revealed an Indianapolis man threatened to kill a child services worker and her “whole family” after a hearing in which a judge removed his children from his care.

Christopher Peacock, 29, faces a charge of harassment after authorities say he repeatedly contacted the worker through text and voicemail messages, calling her a racial slur and making threats against her and her family.

The child services worker reported on July 6 that after she was present at a hearing in which a judge ruled to remove Peacock’s children from his custody, Peacock left her a voicemail message accusing her of abusing her power. He also said, “I hate your f**king *ss and I’ll kill your whole family, b**ch,” according to court documents.

The worker reported that Peacock sent her text messages on July 5 saying he knew where she lived and that he had put a tracking device on her car. He reportedly said, “maybe I take a trip and hang me a (N word),” as well as 15 messages that included the racial epithet.

Peacock remained in the Marion County Jail on Thursday evening.

His next appearance in court is scheduled for March 15, 2018.

Related Posts