Evansville woman 5th to accuse actor Danny Masterson of rape

(WEHT) — An Evansville resident is the fifth woman to publicly accuse actor Danny Masterson of rape.

Bobette Riales wrote on her Twitter account, “I stayed quiet long enough. Danny Masterson repeatedly raped me. All I seek is justice and to prevent this from ever happening to anyone else as it has for some time. My truth will be heard.”

She included the popular hashtag “Me too,” as many victims of alleged sexual assault have been posting on social media.

In a statement to 24-Hour News 8’s sister station WEHT, Riales said the following:

I dated Danny Masterson in the early 2000s and during that time he raped me repeatedly. With the exception of an interview with LAPD and the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office, I have stayed silent for fourteen years about what Danny did to me. I feel compelled to speak out now to support women who have bravely shared their stories. I will say more when the time is right. My hand was forced with my name being outed so now so I addressed in the same social media I was outed in. Thank you for concern and support and I ask to respect my privacy at this time….”

Several media outlets have identified Riales as Masterson’s ex-girlfriend. The two were photographed posing together at several red carpet events.

I stayed quiet long enough. Danny Masterson repeatedly raped me. All I seek is justice and to prevent this from ever happening to anyone else as it has for some time. My truth will be heard. I applaud her strength as well. @ChrissieBixler #metoo #sisters — Bobette Riales (@RialesMBobette) December 21, 2017

People says a representative for Masterson did not respond to a request for comment. The star, known for his role on “That ’70s Show,” previously denied all allegations brought against him.

Riales is a 36-year-old model, actress, businesswoman and mother. It’s reported that Riales owns a fashion company and a food truck in Evansville.