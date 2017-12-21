IU study: Americans torn on whether business owners can deny serving same-sex couples

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana University study shows that Americans are split on whether businesses should have to serve same sex couples.

The study, done over the past week, looks beyond the issue that has gone all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. About 40 percent of respondents say business owners should not have to serve interracial couples either.

These Americans are not necessarily against gay marriage or interracial marriage. About 60 percent of respondents believe in same-sex marriage and 90 percent in interracial marriage, which the lead researcher, Brian Powell, said matches national averages.

These respondents, rather, just believe business owners should have the choice.

The debate over denying service to same-sex couples is being heard by the U.S. Supreme Court. On the other hand, it is illegal to deny service to an interracial couple. And that’s one of the reasons Powell said he was surprised by the results.

“That is not consistent with the Constitution. It’s not consistent with American values. Does that pattern worry me? Yes it does,” Powell said, referring to American opinions about rights already guaranteed in the United States.