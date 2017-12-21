Kokomo woman dies in single-car crash; 2-year-old survives

GALVESTON, Ind. — A Kokomo woman died Wednesday night when she went off the road and into a ditch, Indiana State Police report.

Around 10:15 p.m. that night, state troopers and Cass County sheriff’s deputies responded to Jeep that was traveling southbound on U.S. 35 near County Road 1150 South when it went off the road and struck several trees.

The driver, 33-year-old Heather Titus of Kokomo, was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 2-year-old girl who was a passenger in the Jeep was taken to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment of cuts and scratches.

State police say the crash is still under investigation, but that alcohol and narcotics are not suspected to be involved at this time.