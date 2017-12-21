Lilly Endowment awards more than $20M to help pastors

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Lilly Endowment Inc. has approved 24 grants nationwide totaling more than $20 million to help clergy working in congregations thrive as pastoral leaders.

The Indianapolis-based foundation this week announced the grants will help seminaries, universities and other organizations create or strengthen programs that help pastors build relationships with experienced clergy who can serve as role models and mentors.

The grants to a wide variety of Christian communities make up the first round of funding in the endowment’s Thriving in Ministry Initiative. A second round of funding will be made available next year.

The first-round grants include two to Indiana organizations: $1 million to the Sisters of St. Benedict of Beech Grove and slightly less than that to the University of Notre Dame.