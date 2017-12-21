Man arrested; explosive devices, drugs, guns found inside home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne felon was arrested Wednesday after police raided his home and found more than 20 guns, a bullet-resistant vest, three explosive devices and a large stash of drugs.

Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Vice & Narcotics Division, Emergency Services Team and Hazardous Devices Unit served a search warrant at 1728 ½ High St. Police had received a tip that the resident inside had been dealing drugs and had a large supply of firearms and explosive devices, according to a police report.

Before the raid, the resident, 37-year-old Shawn M. Bacon, was taken into custody during a traffic stop outside of his home. He was found with a loaded stolen .38-caliber revolver, the report said.

Inside the home, police found nine handguns and 13 long guns, including one stolen pistol, along with a TASER stun gun and a ballistic bullet-resistant vest. Police also found two six-inch pipe bombs with a green fuse and a 12-inch, 64oz “Bubba Keg” also with a green fuse, each described as “working devices,” the report said.

Investigators then found some $100,000 worth of drugs in the home, including 550.4 grams of methamphetamine, 106.5 grams of crack cocaine, 88.8 grams of powder cocaine, 174.5 grams of heroin, 1,273.7 grams of marijuana, along with other drug paraphernalia, the report said.

Bacon faces charges of:

Dealing Methamphetamine (Level 2 Felony)

Dealing Cocaine (Crack) With Prior Conviction (Level 2 Felony)

Dealing Cocaine (Powder Cocaine) With Prior Conviction (Level 2 Felony)

Dealing a Narcotic Drug (Heroin) (Level 2 Felony)

Dealing Marijuana (Level 2 Felony)

Serious Violent Felon in Possession of a Firearm (Level 4 Felony)

Theft/Serious Violent Felon in Possession of a Stolen Firearm (Level 4 Felony)

2 Counts Serious Violent Felon Possessing/Manufacturing Explosive

Device/Bomb (Level 5 Felony)

Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Level 6 Felony)

Bacon is a serious violent felon and was prohibited from owning a firearm, police said.