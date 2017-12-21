Sahm’s restaurants focus on good after week of misfortunes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’ll take more than a car crash to slow down Eddie Sahm. And it will take more than a fire to burn out his sense of humor.

“Things happen in threes,” he joked outside his kitchen. “I’m trying to think if something else happened to me recently that was bad.”

Sahm is the co-owner of Sahm’s restaurants. A fire broke out at the Sahm’s downtown catering location Thursday morning, just days after a woman accidentally crashed a car through the door of a north side Sahm’s Place restaurant.

A new sign at the restaurant reminds customers how long it’s been since someone accidentally drove through the door.

“It’s been four days now. We’re going strong,” Sahm said.

No one was hurt, and the door is already rebuilt. But Sahm says business took a blow because not everyone realized he opened back up on Sunday night.

Now he’s facing another hurdle: The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to the downtown catering location. The operation is relocating from the One America Building in the middle of a hectic holiday season.

“We want everyone to know that we are actively making this right for our customers,” Sahm said.

Sahm said his alma mater, Cathedral High School, is offering some space for the catering business. The staff will also use space at a Sahm’s restaurant in Fishers.

The owners are sending a clear message: They are open for business, they are still booking orders and, if you already placed an order, they will get it done.

“For the time being, it’s business as usual,” Sahm said.

After the car crash, Sahm hosted a Tuesday fundraiser with meal deals in hopes of garnering big tips for his staff ahead of the holidays.

He says if he does enough good, the bad luck will stop.

“I’ve been not stepping on cracks. I’ve avoided all ladders.”

IFD is still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Sahm said his insurance will help him with repair costs, but he does not know when the catering company will move back into the downtown location.