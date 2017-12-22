Bent Rail Brewery to close, sell restaurant to Big Lug Canteen

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Broad Ripple brewery and restaurant announced they were closing on Friday after two and a half years.

Bent Rail Brewery made the announcement via Facebook, calling Friday their last day of business.

Eddie Sahm confirmed on Friday that Big Lug Canteen, which he owns, was buying Bent Rail Brewery.

When asked about the future of the space, Sahm said, “It won’t be called Big Lug but it will be all about fun and all about building community just like Big Lug is.”

Sahm also said they were hoping to open in the early summer.