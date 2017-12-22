Caught on camera: Thieves distract gas station clerk to steal propane

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thieves were caught on camera stealing propane tanks from an Indianapolis gas station while someone distracted the store clerk.

The store manager told 24-Hour News 8 he is frustrated by what happened. His gas station has been targeted before, and he thinks the same people are responsible.

The manager believes the video shows two people distracting the clerk while a third person worked to break open the propane cabinet.

The theft happened earlier this week at a 24-hour gas station on Southeastern Avenue.

Surveillance video provided by the store manager shows the thieves’ method of operation in the middle of the night.

“The guys in the white truck, he just pulls the truck to pump number two, this guy have like two more, one lady and one guy with him,” said the store manager, who did not want to be identified.

In the video, you can see a man in the bottom right hand corner.

“He just walks to the propane tank box, and he breaks the lock,” he said.

The manager said he has seen this face on surveillance video before.

“This is the same guy who did last year at the gas station on Southeastern and Sherman,” he said.

While the man is outside trying to break the lock, the manager said a woman in a brown jacket is seen on camera standing by the front door acting as the look-out.

Video shows her going into the store — that’s where she greeted by another man, who’s part of their group.

“They just distract the cashier inside,” he said.

The man and woman seen inside the store were seen on camera walking back to the pickup truck together.

Video shows the man in the black hat walking around.

He’s munching on a quick snack before grabbing the propane. The truck pulls around, and that’s when the two men make several trips to load up on the propane.

“They choose another way to make money I guess,” he said.

The manager said he thinks the thieves are re-selling the propane tanks. Another gas station down the street was also hit. The thieves got away with 36 tanks in that case.

The gas station on Southeastern Avenue said it plans to move the propane cabinets to a different location.

If you think you recognize the people seen on video, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.