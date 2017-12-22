Chef Audrey shares Waldorf salad and “cheeze” dip recipes for a healthy holiday

Bring on the Holidays & a Healthier YOU!

We’re full on into the holidays now, can you feel it? There is a magic in the air this time of year as bundle up and begin the winter season. However, this time of year we also have more on our plates (get it?!) and that contributes to stress. Because stress is a precursor to disease, we want to do our best to stay balanced and take care of ourselves. Just because it’s the holidays doesn’t mean we have to fall into the same patterns year after year!

Audrey Barron, Ezra’s Enlightened Cafe, shares her recipes for Waldorf Salad and Garlic & Onion “Cheeze” Dip!

Chef Audrey’s Living Waldorf Salad with Sweet Cashew Mayo

Serves 4

Traditional Waldorf Salad is laden with mayonnaise and white sugar – these are definitely not ingredients that support a healthier you! Mayo is full of animal fat and white sugar will ravage your immune system, leaving cellulite and sugar crashes in its wake. My reinvention of the recipe uses protein-rich cashews as the base of the “mayo” and just a pinch of raw organic honey, which provides your body with antibodies that will boost your immune system – not wear it down. Enjoy!

Sweet Cashew Mayo

½ cup cashews

¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons water

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

1 ½ tsp raw honey

Pinch of salt

Pinch of white pepper

Salad Ingredients

2 apples, cored and thinly sliced

4 ribs celery, washed, and thinly sliced

1 cup fennel, thinly sliced

½ cup chopped walnuts

¼ cup green onions or chives

¼ cup raisins

To make your mayo, blend cashews and water in high-speed blender until it becomes creamy and smooth. Add the rest of your mayo ingredients and blend until combined and smooth. Set aside. Put your sliced apples, fennel and celery in your dish (celery and fennel will be the same length as your apple slices) and pour over your mayo. Gently toss until apples, fennel and celery are coated. Sprinkle on your walnuts, onions and raisins and gently toss again. Put into a beautiful bowl and serve with love.

Chef Audrey’s Garlic & Onion Cheeze Dip

Makes approximately 1 cup of dip

Growing up (and still to this day) my family has some kind of cheese ball every Christmas. Yes, they are tasty, but I wanted to make a dairy-free version for folks who would rather not consume dairy products. This dip is high in protein and healthy fats while also boosting the immune system with the power of fresh garlic and onion. Serve with fresh veggies and crackers and it will be a favorite at your family gathering!

Cheeze Base Ingredients:

2 cups cashews, soaked for 20 minutes

1 cup water

Cheeze Flavoring Ingredients:

¾ teaspoons sea salt

2 teaspoons nutritional yeast

1 teaspoon garlic powder

2 teaspoons onion powder

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 teaspoon minced yellow onion or shallot

3 tablespoon finely chopped chives or green onion

Blend all ingredients except your green onion, in your blender until smooth. Add to a beautiful bowl and sprinkle with your green onion. Serve with fresh veggies, crackers or chips. Enjoy a healthier holiday!

Would you like to take a class with me? Check out our class lineup and just more about Ezra’s Café at www.ezrasenlightenedcafe.com

Want to follow me (Chef Audrey) to see what I’m up to at home, behind the scenes at the café and at our farm? Find me at @GaiaChef or www.gaiachef.com.