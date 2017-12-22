Christmas Cocktails from Broken English Taco Pub

“I speak English with my friends, and I often find myself mixing in Spanish words because there are some phrases that simply don’t translate to English. This happens in many other languages and cultures, but that is what makes the name ‘Broken English’ fun – it is part of our daily slang.”

Ask Broken English Taco Pub’s Adolfo Garcia about the name, and he’ll tell you he chose it for his Mexico-style taco pub to pay homage to the intersection of Spanish and English in his daily life.

Today on Indy Style, Tiffany Spencer (Corporate Training Manager) and Jason Felsenthal (Director of Operations) tell us more about their popular restaurant, all while making us some traditional Mexican holiday cocktails!

The 7,500-square-foot taco pub is located at 141 S. Meridian St., in the former Tilted Kilt location.

Broken English celebrates #TacoTuesday with $2 tacos and $3 Mexican draft beers (includes Dos XX Lager, Dos XX Amber, Pacifico, Modelo, and Negro Modelo), and $5 house margaritas.

Today's Cocktails (recipes below): Michelada – Popular in the Northern areas of Mexico, this uniquely spicy take on a beer with lime adds a little heat this holiday season. Ponche Navideno – This tequila punch is loaded with a variety of seasonal fruits and makes the perfect party beverage.

Broken English Taco Pub is now open for lunch starting at 11 a.m . during the week and plans to begin serving brunch on weekends in early-2018.

The restaurant will be open on Christmas Eve and New Year's Day, but closed on Christmas Day.

The taco pub serves up more than eight frozen drink options, a full cocktail menu, and a wide selection of Mexican and craft beer, with a focus on local selections from both Indianapolis and Chicago areas.

Broken English is one of the only downtown bars to feature drinks “to-go” meaning customers can take bottled beers to-go in their original container (thanks Super Bowl XLVI).

Michelada

Popular in Northern Mexico, this uniquely spicy take on beer with lime adds a little heat this holiday season.

Ingredients 12 oz. bottle of Mexican lager beer (typically use Modelo) 4 oz. Clamato juice (substitute for tomato juice if needed) 2-4 tsp hot sauce (to taste) 1-2 tsp Worcestershire sauce (to taste) 1-2 tsp Soy sauce (to taste) Lime juice: one lime 1 tbsp of Tajin seasoning (or salt) for the rim Ice (as needed)

Process Salt the rim by rubbing slice of lime around the rim and pressing into the Tajin (plated) Fill the bottom 1/3 of the glass with Clamato juice Add 4-6 tsp of hot sauce (more or less to taste) Add 1-2 tsp of Worcestershire sauce and 1-2 tsp of soy sauce Fill the rest of the glass with cold beer Garnish with a slice of lime



Ponche NaviDEÑo

This Mexican Christmas punch is loaded with a variety of seasonal fruits making it the perfect party drink.

Ingredients 1 gallon of water 2 cinnamon sticks 8 whole cloves 5 long tamarind pods (husks removed and seeded) 8 oz. whole tejocotes (can buy canned or substitute crab apples if needed) 6 guavas (peeled and diced) 2 red apples and 1 pear (peeled, cored and diced) 1 orange (sliced) 2 sugar cane sticks (peeled and diced) 1 cup pitted prunes ½ cup raisins 1 cup packed dark brown sugar Tequila or Brandy

Process Place water, cinnamon sticks, cloves, tamarind pods and tejocotes in a large pot and bring it to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat and simmer until tejocotes are soft (about 10 minutes) Remove the tejocotes, peel and halve them, remove seeds and return them to the pot. Add diced fruit, sugarcane, prunes, raisins, orange slices and dark brown sugar. Simmer for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove and discard the cinnamon sticks and cloves. Add desired amount of tequila or brandy (1 oz. per serving) and serve warm.



To learn more, visit:

www.tacopub.com/indy

Broken English Taco Pub (Indy) website

http://www.tacopub.com/indy

Broken English Taco Pub (Indy) social media

