Hoosier Christmas travelers prepare for record crowds and maybe snow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers are preparing for a busy holiday weekend filled with packed cars, airports and maybe some snow.

AAA said a record number of travelers are expected until New Year’s. Gas prices are 11 percent higher in Indiana since last year.

“I wouldn’t mind going to Savannah, Georgia, for the holidays,” said Shirley Gearlds of Indianapolis.

“Gas prices are too high right now, and I can’t afford it,” Gearlds said.

And with snow in the forecast this weekend, crews from INDOT and Indianapolis’ Department of Public Works are on standby to treat the roads.

“With this type of weather condition, even if there’s not a lot of snow, the roads can be really slick,” said Warren Stokes, a DPW spokesperson.

It doesn’t have to take much snow to cause chaos. INDOT reported more than 100 crashes and two deaths earlier this month after less than an inch of snow.

“Seeing the way some of the drivers are around Indy, it’s pretty scary,” said Robert Wayer of Indianapolis.

The Indy Snow Force Viewer Map or INDOT’s mobile app can show which roads have been treated.

Drivers take their own precautions, too.

“I’m going to have my husband drive because he’s much better than I am on the roads,” said Shannon Williams of Avon, with a laugh.

Drivers say they’re preparing for a long trip.

“It took three-and-a-half hours to drive what usually takes an hour-and-a-half,” said Williams of her trip to Rushville last year.

The long wait will hit airports, too.

Indianapolis International Airport expects 13,000 travelers Saturday alone, so they recommend people get there two hours before their flights.

Make sure you don’t wrap your presents until after you land at your destination. If you’re concerned about flight delays, check with your airline before you head to the airport.