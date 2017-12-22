Docs: 15-year-old shot and killed IU doctor, prosecutor looks to charge as adult

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Court documents released by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office state that a 15-year-old is the individual that shot and killed Dr. Kevin Rodgers on Nov. 20.

The teen, along with 18-year-old Ka’ron Bickham-Hurst, were both previously arrested on Dec. 14. Bickham-Hurst has also been formally charged and has already made his first court appearance, where he pleaded not guilty.

On Friday, documents released indicated that prosecutors believe the 15-year-old pulled the trigger. He is accused of committing an additional burglary on the same day that Rodgers was murdered and his home burglarized.

Rodgers was found murdered inside of his home.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has filed two waivers of juvenile jurisdiction. If granted, the teen would be charged as an adult.

He is due in court on Jan. 25 for an attorneys-only pretrial conference. A date to discuss the waiver has not yet been set.

Bickham-Hurst returns to court on Jan. 30.

Rodgers served as Indiana University School of Medicine program director emeritus and was also involved with the emergency training program for more than 25 years.